Wolves wing-back Ryan Giles has joined Blackburn Rovers on loan until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old came through the youth teams at Wolves and has since had loan spells with AFC Telford, Shrewsbury Town, Covntry City, Rotherham United and Cardiff City.

He joins a Rovers side chasing promotion to the Premier League, with Tony Mowbray's side sitting second in the Championship.

See the deadline-day done deals