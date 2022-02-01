Watford's January transfer window - ins and outs

It was another bumper transfer deadline day in the Premier League on Monday as top flight clubs splashed out £295m across the month - making it the second-highest spending January in history.

How did Watford do in the transfer window? Here are all the ins and outs for the Hornets:

In

Samuel Kalu (Bordeaux, undisclosed), Edo Kayembe (Eupen, undisclosed), Samir (Udinese, undisclosed), Hassane Kamara (Nice, reported £4m), Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam, undisclosed, loaned back to Sparta for rest of season), Yaser Asprilla (Envigado, £2.7m)

Out

Pontus Dahlberg (Gillingham)

