Tottenham's January transfer window - ins and outs

It was another bumper transfer deadline day in the Premier League on Monday as top flight clubs splashed out £295m across the month - making it the second-highest spending January in history.

How did Tottenham do in the transfer window? Here are all the ins and outs for Spurs:

In

Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus, loan), Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus, £15.9m)

Out

Dele Alli (Everton), Giovani Lo Celso (Villarreal), Bryan Gil (Valencia), Tanguy Ndombele (Lyon), Nile John (Charlton), Jack Clarke (Sunderland), Dilan Markanday (Blackburn), Kion Etete (Cheltenham)

