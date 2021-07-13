On 13 July 1998, Arsenal legend Ian Wright - at the age of 34 - signed a two-year contract with West Ham.

In 288 appearances for the Gunners, Wright scored 185 times and was the club's all-time leading goal scorer when he left - a record now held by Thierry Henry.

He won five trophies during his time at Highbury - including the Premier League, two FA Cups, the League Cup and the European Cup Winners’ Cup.

Despite being Arsenal's top scorer for six seasons in a row, Wright was slightly less prolific at international level, netting nine times in 33 England appearances.

His impact at West Ham was instant but not long lasting. He scored the winner against Sheffield Wednesday on his debut but was loaned out to Nottingham Forest after 15 months at Upton Park.

Short spells at Celtic and Burnley followed before he retired as a player in 2000.