Chelsea know West Ham United and England midfielder Declan Rice, 22, is keen to join them and they will approach the Hammers to find out what it would take for a deal to be done. (Express), external

Meanwhile, Blues winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, 20, is staying to fight for his place - ending hopes of him moving to Bayern Munich as part of a swap deal for France winger Kingsley Coman, 25. (Sun), external

Chelsea youngster Lewis Bates is attracting interest from Liverpool, West Ham, Leeds and Southampton, with the England Under-19 midfielder having just one year left on his contract. (Mail), external

