Brentford's pre-season schedule

Brentford begin their pre-season campaign with a friendly away at AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

Here's the Bees' full pre-season schedule as it stands, as Thomas Frank's men prepare for their first-ever season in the Premier League:

17 July: AFC Wimbledon v Brentford (Plough Lane)

20 July: Boreham Wood v Brentford (Boreham Wood FC)

28 July: Manchester United v Brentford (Old Trafford)

31 July: Brentford v West Ham (Brentford Community Stadium)

7 August: Brentford v Valencia (Brentford Community Stadium)

