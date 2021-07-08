McGurk signs for Leeds
- Published
Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds
Leeds United have signed Wigan Athletic attacking midfielder Sean McGurk for an undisclosed fee.
McGurk, 18, becomes the Whites' fourth summer acquisition and arrives on a three-year deal until June 2024.
He will join up with Mark Jackson's under-23s squad after scoring 13 goals in helping the Latics U18s to promotion last season.
United have been chasing McGurk for a year and initially wanted to sign him last summer alongside his former Wigan team-mate Joe Gelhardt, who has had an impressive first season at Elland Road.