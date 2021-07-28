Southampton have signed 19-year-old centre-back Dynel Simeu from Chelsea on a three-year deal.

The England Under-19 international has featured for Chelsea's under-23 side and will join Southampton's B team for the upcoming 2021-22 season.

Returning to his home city of Southampton, Simeu said: "It's nice to be back home, I've had a really friendly welcome.

"I hope to hit the ground running, get fit and comfortable with the boys and then hopefully push towards the first team."