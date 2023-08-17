Phil McNulty, chief football writer

Manchester City secured a fourth piece of silverware in this calendar year when the Uefa Super Cup was added to the Treble of Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup won last season.

On a steamy night in Athens, when Sevilla were beaten 5-4 on penalties after the game ended 1-1, the star of the show was talented youngster Cole Palmer.

Palmer, along with keeper Ederson who made two vital saves either side of the 21-year-old’s equaliser, showed the languid poise that makes him so highly regarded.

He was both creator and scorer and even received the accolade of a tweet of praise from predecessor Riyad Mahrez, watching from Saudi Arabia after joining Al-Ahli.

It will now be intriguing to see what happens to Palmer, who will surely develop under Pep Guardiola but also has admirers such as West Ham United, with his name mentioned as part of a deal that may take Lucas Paqueta to Etihad Stadium.

Palmer, born in Wythenshawe, will hope to get his chance at City with Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan gone and Kevin de Bruyne potentially facing four months out if he needs surgery on what Guardiola described as a “serious” hamstring injury.