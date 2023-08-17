What are Celtic getting in Lagerbielke?

Martin Watt, BBC Sport Scotland

It's been something of a meteoric rise to Celtic for Gustaf Lagerbielke, who was embroiled in a Swedish relegation battle last year after sent out on loan by Elfsborg where he was struggling for game-time.

The switch to Degerfors proved transformative for the defender as he excelled in keeping them in the top flight, was handed his first Sweden cap in January and hasn't looked back.

On his return to Elfsborg the 23-year-old became a mainstay and attracted the attention of several clubs, with Celtic having now taken the plunge to sign him for a reported fee of £3m.

Lagerbielke was on AIK's books as a youth player, but opted to leave and cut his teeth in the lower leagues with Sollentuna and then Vastaras before Elfsborg snapped him up two years ago.

At 6ft 3in he offers obvious aerial presence but pace, good passing ability and composure on the ball are also hallmarks of his game. The fellow Swede he replaces in the Celtic squad, Carl Starfelt, didn't always convince in possession and Lagerbielke could be an ideal fit for Brendan Rodgers, who likes his defenders to play out from the back.

Despite his relative youth and inexperience - he has fewer than 40 top-flight appearances under his belt - Lagerbielke is also renowned is a leader and comes with plenty of potential to improve further.

With injury concerns over Cameron Carter-Vickers, Lagerbielke could well be given an early opportunity at the heart of the Celtic backline where another summer signing, Maik Nawrocki, is also adjusting to life at the champions.