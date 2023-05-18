Sutton's predictions: Newcastle v Brighton
This game was originally scheduled for week 24 but was postponed because Newcastle were playing in the Carabao Cup final. With only this fixture remaining, Chris Sutton is leading his guest, Those Damn Crows drummer Ronnie Huxford, 80-60.
Sutton's prediction: 3-3
My guest, Ronnie, needs an exact score to beat me overall and if he gets it from this game then he definitely deserves it.
This game could be anything really - Brighton's last two results have seen them lose 5-1 at home to Everton and then go to Arsenal and beat them 3-0, but they are always so good to watch.
The Seagulls are going for a Europa League spot while Newcastle are trying to get over the line in the race for the top four.
Liverpool's winning run has put the Magpies under a bit of pressure but they are usually pretty good at home - they lost to Arsenal last time they played at St James' Park but that was only their second home defeat of the season and I don't see them being beaten again here.
It should be a really good game. Newcastle play on the front foot and Brighton love playing teams who come at them, so I can see there being plenty of chances and a few goals.
It certainly won't be a repeat of the 0-0 scoreline when these two teams met in August.
Ronnie Huxford's prediction: 4-1
