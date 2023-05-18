Sutton's predictions: Newcastle v Brighton

Sutton's prediction: 3-3

My guest, Ronnie, needs an exact score to beat me overall and if he gets it from this game then he definitely deserves it.

This game could be anything really - Brighton's last two results have seen them lose 5-1 at home to Everton and then go to Arsenal and beat them 3-0, but they are always so good to watch.

The Seagulls are going for a Europa League spot while Newcastle are trying to get over the line in the race for the top four.

Liverpool's winning run has put the Magpies under a bit of pressure but they are usually pretty good at home - they lost to Arsenal last time they played at St James' Park but that was only their second home defeat of the season and I don't see them being beaten again here.

It should be a really good game. Newcastle play on the front foot and Brighton love playing teams who come at them, so I can see there being plenty of chances and a few goals.

It certainly won't be a repeat of the 0-0 scoreline when these two teams met in August.

Ronnie Huxford's prediction: 4-1

