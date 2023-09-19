West Ham United forward Michail Antonio has offered his thoughts on defeat by Manchester City on Saturday on The Footballer's Football Podcast: "In the first half, Erling Haaland had a couple of great opportunities - like sitters - that he didn’t take.

"When you’re on the field and you see that happen when you’re 1-0 up you think that it’s written in the stars! You might have that in the back of your mind, but you’ve got to get it done - so we kept holding them in, creating chances.

"This is the first year we’ve kept possession for ourselves. We were keeping the ball, popping it around them. It wasn’t just us holding out and kicking the ball long - we were trying to work our way up the field.

"Since I've been here, it’s probably been the best we’ve been in possession versus City. We’ve played them other times and had opportunities, but possession-wise this is the best we’ve played against them. So we were feeling good.

"Second half, I don't know what Pep did, but they came out on fire - and now I understand why they were winners last season. The way they turned it on for the second half was embarrassing. You couldn’t touch them and hardly had the ball. They just completely turned it on."

