Tim Oscroft, BBC Sport

A run of six wins in nine games prior to Chelsea's visit has lifted Bournemouth from the very foot of the table in early March to the cusp of safety, and even this defeat still leaves them nine points clear of Leicester, Leeds and Forest below them.

Astute business in January has been key to their revival under O'Neil with Vina, on loan from AS Roma, grabbing his second goal inside a month after an excellent move that also involved the impressive Ryan Christie. Cutting in from the left and quickly exchanging passes with Christie and Dominic Solanke, Vina then opened up his body and curled the ball high past Kepa Arrizabalaga for a brilliant equaliser.

Vina should arguably have had another in the second half, but Kepa Arrizabalaga was equal to the Uruguay international's near-post shot to his right.

Ouattara, who had also arrived in January on a permanent deal from Lorient, should have hit the target with his header from inside the six-yard area and the impressive Burkina Faso midfielder's miss proved vital when Chelsea subsequently stretched away.