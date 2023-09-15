Erling Haaland: The Premier League’s best finisher

Chris Collinson, BBC Football statistician

Some people might think a lot of top strikers could score the goals Erling Haaland has playing in front of such talented team-mates, but that does the Golden Boot winner a huge disservice.

By comparing his goals to his expected goals – excluding penalties – we can see that he’s actually made even more of the excellent chances he gets, outscoring his already-outstanding xG numbers by eight goals so far (34 non-penalty goals from an xG of 26.1).

Who are the Premier League’s best finishers?