Southampton have won just one of their last 17 Premier League away games against Newcastle (D4 L12), picking up a 2-1 victory in January 2015 under Ronald Koeman.

No side has lost fewer Premier League home games than Newcastle this season (1). They have won their last three at St James' Park by an aggregate score of 10-2.

Newcastle have lost just one of their last 22 Premier League games against sides starting the day in the relegation zone (W12 D9), going down 1-0 at Sheffield United in January 2021.