Newcastle v Southampton: Pick of the stats

Newcastle have lost just one of their last 11 Premier League games against Southampton (W7 D3) - a 2-0 away loss in November 2020

  • Southampton have won just one of their last 17 Premier League away games against Newcastle (D4 L12), picking up a 2-1 victory in January 2015 under Ronald Koeman.

  • No side has lost fewer Premier League home games than Newcastle this season (1). They have won their last three at St James' Park by an aggregate score of 10-2.

  • Newcastle have lost just one of their last 22 Premier League games against sides starting the day in the relegation zone (W12 D9), going down 1-0 at Sheffield United in January 2021.

  • Southampton are winless in their last 18 Premier League games against sides starting the day in the top four (D8 L10), since beating Liverpool 1-0 in January 2021.