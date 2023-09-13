Robson on disappointing start, Morris injury blow & Tynecastle hoodoo
- Published
Barry Robson has been speaking to the media before Aberdeen return to Premiership action against Hearts on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from the Dons boss:
Performances are still “a work in progress” amid a disappointing start to the season but the club “wanted to be in Europe and we know it’s difficult”.
Robson adds: “It’s the first time the club have been in European group stages for 17 years and we’ve had to build a whole new squad before it.”
Shayden Morris faces 10 weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring injury suffered in the defat to Hibs last time out. Rhys Williams has had another setback, rolling his ankle.
Robson notes all Scottish clubs involved in European qualifiers have struggled on the domestic front so far this season.
He is convinced the Dons will “get stronger and stronger” as the season goes on and has called for patience as they gel a new-look squad and adapt to balancing domestic and European demands.
Bojan Miovski had yet to return from North Macedonia duty by Wednesday lunchtime but the club’s other internationals – Ryan Duncan, Richard Jensen, Connor Barron and Jamie McGrath – have come back unscathed.
On newly-signed loan defender Stefan Gartenmann, Robson says: “He can play, he's a really intelligent, bright guy. He can bring a calmness and he and Richard Jensen can help the young players like [Slobodan] Rubezic."
On facing Hearts at Tynecastle where the Dons haven't won since 2017: “It was one of my favourite places as a player. I’ve told the players it’s a great venue and they’re excited to go and play there."