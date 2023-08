Former Chelsea and Scotland winger Pat Nevin has been speaking to BBC Sport to look ahead to the new season: "Bournemouth sacking Gary O'Neil and replacing him with Andoni Iraola was a surprise, when the club had survived in the Premier League with five points to spare.

"At one point they looked doomed, but a good late run saved them. That looked like success to me, obviously not the owners. That is a brave call!"