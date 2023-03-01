Fulham 'could be at the beginning of something special'

Fulham's return to the Premier League has been "beyond their wildest dreams" this season, says their ex-defender Stephen Kelly, who has praised their run to the FA Cup quarter-finals as evidence the club is on an impressive trajectory.

Goals from Joao Palhinha and Manor Solomon edged the Cottagers past Leeds in the fifth round on Tuesday night and, sitting sixth in the league table, Kelly told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast that their success can sustain.

"They have been way more successful than they ever could have hoped," said Kelly. "And they don't look like a side that is going to let off.

"They have got players at great ages and a good core group that could sustain how they are doing if they keep together.

"It's a wonderful club to be around. For many years they were a top-10 Premier League team pushing for Europe and to be at that level again now is beyond what they could have imagined."

Former West Ham full-back Scott Minto agreed, suggesting Marco Silva side's "could be at the beginning of something special".

"They are only six points off fourth," he said. "Do we believe they will finish there? No, but for us to talk about them in the vicinity is incredible.

"Their location in London, on the Thames, is brilliant. If they build on this, then who knows?"

