Aberdeen 1-0 Livingston: Analysis

George O'Neill, BBC Sport Scotland

Barry Robson said before kick-off that the most important thing for his side was to be tight and structured at the back, and he got his wish in a battling performance.

Livingston managed just one shot on target in the 90 minutes, but Angus MacDonald scrambled back to expertly clear Nouble's shot off the line. That moment summed up the home performance - far from perfect, but one full of grit and determination.

Aberdeen have leaked goals all season - it has been the primary cause behind their struggles this season. Fifty one goals against in 27 league games is the worst defensive record in the Scottish Premiership, but today's clean sheet signalled a move in the right direction.