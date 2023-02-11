Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "I think it was a very hard match against a good team. They scored before us and we suffered a very unfair sending off for Mario Lemina.

"In the end we suffered, it was very difficult but we worked in a very good way, we tried to draw and then to win and it was a very good win for us. The players showed they have a big heart. They want, they run, they suffer.

"I know about their character. They have shown me in this match. Today was very difficult but I clap them today. They show today [they played] like a hero.

"It is a good reflection from them because they are able to do better when they work very hard."

On match-winner Joao Gomes' debut: "It was a very hard match for him, his first and playing with one player less. But he showed he has character and personality which is why my club buys him. I'm happy for him."