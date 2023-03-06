Analysis: Liverpool 7-0 Man Utd

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport chief football writer at Anfield

Manchester United went from the high of their first trophy since 2017 to the coldest shower imaginable in a remarkable capitulation at Liverpool.

Anfield was almost rubbing its eyes in collective disbelief as what was a tight game for 43 minutes turned into the most one-sided rout in the history of this famous fixture.

The memory of the EFL Cup win against Newcastle United at Wembley faded as United shipped six second-half goals to end up losing 7-0 – not helped by the sight of the dreadful behaviour of captain Bruno Fernandes, who lost complete control in the second half and ended up as an embarrassment to the armband.

Casemiro, so influential, was leg weary, while defensive warrior Lisandro Martinez was reduced to a stumbling wreck by Mohamed Salah.

The reaction must not be too knee-jerk because United have improved under the guidance of Erik ten Hag and have a trophy in the cabinet – but this was the most horrific reality check against a Liverpool side who tormented them last season with a 9-0 aggregate over the two Premier League games.