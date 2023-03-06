Wolves report financial loss for last season

Wolverhampton Wanderers have reported a net loss from the 2021-22 season of £46.1m.

The club released their financial information for the year ending 31 May 2022, which is the first season since 2018-19 that wasn't directly impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic.

The loss comes despite improvement in the Premier League on the previous seasons performance, with 51 points and a 10th-place finish - the third-highest finish for the club since 1980.

Turnover for the year came in at £165.7m but this was down on the £172.5m achieved in the last comparative season of 2018-19 before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Wolves put the drop in revenue down to "a lower Premier League merit payment because of a lower final league position (10th as opposed to 7th), and a less successful FA Cup run (fourth round exit versus a semi-final exit)".

A loss of around £50.1m on player sales helped deliver the £46.1m loss for the season. In 2020-21 Wolves made a profit of £18.4m.

