Brighton 3-1 Newcastle: Key stats
Evan Ferguson (18y 318d) is the fourth different 18-year-old to score a hat-trick in a Premier League game, and the youngest since Michael Owen against Nottingham Forest in October 1998 (4 goals aged 18 years and 314 days).
Brighton have now won three of their first four Premier League games in each of the last three seasons, after failing to do so in any of their previous eight top-flight campaigns.
Newcastle have now lost three successive Premier League games for the first time since April 2022. It took them 24 games last season to lose their third league match, compared to four this term.
Brighton have now scored in each of their last 20 Premier League games (45 goals) - the longest ongoing run in the competition.
Evan Ferguson (18y 318d) has now been involved in 12 Premier League goals since his debut in February 2022 (10 goals, 2 assists). He’s just the second non-English player to register at least 10 goal involvements aged 18 or younger in the competition, after Cesc Fabregas.