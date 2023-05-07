Rangers 1-0 Aberdeen - analysis
BBC Scotland's Andy Campbell
Central to Aberdeen's recent resurgence has been that rarest of qualities in Scottish football this season, defending - and it was very much in evidence at Ibrox with little space afforded Rangers' playmakers.
The other side of their approach, the counter, caused Rangers problems and the first-half breaks involving Bojan Miovski and Duk should have rendered at least a goal.
Though defeated in the end, Aberdeen have the exact same points advantage over Hearts and the games are running out for the latter to catch them in third place.