Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards, speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast about Mohamed Salah's future at Liverpool after the Reds rejected a £150m bid from Al-Ittihad this week: "When you listen to Jurgen Klopp, he sounds so calm about it all and doesn't sound at all flustered. Klopp is an emotional manager who doesn't always keep a lid on his thoughts in a press conference, but he has always sounded very confident that there was nothing to worry about in terms of Salah agitating for a move once this bid came in.

"It sounds to me like Salah has said he wants to stay at Liverpool, certainly for the rest of this season.

"I think Liverpool know this bid will be there again. Salah is going to be so important, as a Muslim player, to that Saudi Arabian league as a flagship player.

"I think they know they can get one more year out of him and some sort of bid - it might not be £150m - but a lot of money is still going to be available for Mo Salah in 12-24 months' time."

