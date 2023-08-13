Aberdeen 1-3 Celtic - analysis

BBC Scotland's Andy Campbell

In a game of counter attacks, Aberdeen gave as good as they got with Bojan Miovski and Duk troubling the Celtic defence and getting the right kind of support from midfield.

One moment that got supporters off their feet was Ester Sokler being taken out by goalkeeper Joe Hart after latching on to a long ball, but the Aberdeen substitute was offside.

The Dons were vulnerable to the break themselves, though, and Celtic could have made more of their possession in wide areas.