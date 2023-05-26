Premiership manager in spotlight: Steven MacLean

St Johnstone's Steven MacLean is one of two interim bosses at the helm in the league and he will be desperate to impress.

Since replacing Callum Davidson, the former Saints striker has won two, drawn two and lost one. If he can sign off with a home win against Livingston then it looks like a pretty straightforward decision for those running the show at McDiarmid Park.

However, Livi have had St Johnstone's number this season, winning all three of their league meetings, and they are only one point behind in a tussle with Motherwell to end up top of the bottom-six tree.

Lose and suddenly MacLean's brief CV starts to look rather ordinary.