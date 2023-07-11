Tottenham fan Theo Delaney from The Spurs Show podcast liked what he heard from new manager Ange Postecoglou in his first news conference since joining the club.

The Australian's meeting with the media is "cause for optimism", according to Delaney, who thinks he can be successful in the role.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, Delaney said: "He sounded good, I liked the sound of him. He sounds relaxed, he sounds like he’s got a plan.

"We already knew things about him that we liked, he’s into very positive football and a very positive approach. It was cause for optimism.

"If you’re a football fan the most important thing is winning. But we’ve had now four years of having these managers who come in and only talk about winning and they haven’t won. While doing that we have been watching some terrible football.

"I’m ready to watch some good football again and that’s what we had under Pochettino. We didn’t win any trophies but we won more than we were used to winning and it was exciting going to the stadium every week.

"A big part of this appointment is playing good football. I don’t think expectations are astronomically high, so in that sense he has a bit of a pass, but at the same time I think it can be successful as well."

