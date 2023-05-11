Only 'life-changing' fee can tempt Motherwell to sell Van Veen

Stuart Kettlewell says it would take “life-changing money” to persuade Motherwell to sell Kevin van Veen this summer.

The 31-year-old Dutch striker, nominated for player of the year after his 25-goal haul so far this season, has 12 months left on his deal and is happy at Fir Park but open to a move.

"I would be amazed if a club in Scotland could come up with the money we would be thinking about for Kevin van Veen," said manager Kettlewell, whose team face St Johnstone on Saturday.

"As it stands, unless someone was able to put life-changing money in front of Motherwell - and it would have to be both parties - then he will remain a Motherwell player.

“I have had so many conversations with Kevin on a personal level, manager to striker. And the one thing we both agree on is that he is extremely happy here, that the football club is really happy with him, the supporters love him and I love working with him on a daily basis.

"But there is always a cross point where, if someone puts a ridiculous offer in front of you, sometimes the football club have to profit on it."

Motherwell made a loss of about £1m last season and this campaign’s deficit is expected to be even higher.

Kettlewell said: "It would be safe to say it's been a really challenging year for the club financially. We don't want to get rid of the player but sometimes an offer comes along that you can't say no to."

Van Veen was reportedly close to joining Chinese Super League side Changchun Yatai last month. When asked if there had been concrete interest in the Dutchman, Kettlewell said: "There's not been anything this last spell.

"I have heard a lot of speculation. If there's something official the player will hear about it directly from myself."