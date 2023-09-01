Lagerbielke wants to 'create new memories' in Europe

Defender Gustaf Lagerbielke says wants to "create new memories" in the Champions League having signed for Celtic earlier this month, and recalled the famous 2-1 win over Barcelona at Parkhead in 2012.

“The main experience will be playing here at Paradise on European nights," Lagerbielke said, speaking after the Champions League draw, where Celtic were placed in a group with Feyenoord, Atletico Madrid and Lazio.

“I have seen some clips on YouTube and the noise gets really loud. I remember Celtic playing Barcelona here and winning 2-1, that is my main memory.

“I was young and I remember Celtic not having a lot of possession but still managing to get a great result so hopefully we can create new memories this year.

“With the fans at our back, the atmosphere that can be created here we have a higher chance of winning and hopefully we can use that that to our advantage and get some points here.

“We will go into every game aiming to win, no matter the opponent. I am looking forward to the challenge.”