Tottenham are weighing up a late transfer window bid for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher. (Telegraph - subscription required, external)

Bayern Munich have backed away from talks with Chelsea over Trevoh Chalobah, after the Blues declined to lower their £50m asking price for the centre-back. (90min, external)

Fulham have reopened transfer talks with Chelsea over Callum Hudson-Odoi, just as Nottingham Forest were closing in on a deal for the winger. (Evening Standard, external)

