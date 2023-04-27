Chris Sutton's prediction: 2-1

Bournemouth could effectively relegate Southampton here.

Saints would not be mathematically down, of course, but they will still be feeling sick after dropping points so late on against Arsenal and a defeat would be a huge blow to them.

Will that happen, though? On paper, yes. Southampton's home form has been wretched while Bournemouth had been doing pretty well until they ran into West Ham at the weekend.

I am going against the grain, though. This is very difficult to call but I just have a feeling Saints will get something here. They won't keep a clean sheet, though.

Kyra's prediction: 0-1

Lee's prediction: I changed my mind on this one - my thinking now is that display at Arsenal will give Southampton a bit of a bounce. 2-1

