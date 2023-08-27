Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe to Sky Sports: "There was a lot of good. We should have put the game to bed and that is probably the thing we are all kicking ourselves with. We had a lot of chances and goalmouth action. Their goalkeeper made one of the best saves that I've seen live, from Almiron, and it just wasn't to be for us.

"There were moments there for us. We needed the second goal because Liverpool are dangerous, they are bringing world-class players on from the bench. It only takes a chance, even with 10 men, and they are a really good counter-attacking team.

"Sometimes football is like that and you play better against 10 [men] than 11. It wasn't our intention for us to slow down or lose momentum, but Liverpool down to 10 men then become content to let you have the ball in front of them. There's less space and it was tough for us to break them down.

"Our message at half time was to keep the same intent and to try and score again, to put the game to bed. The moments and chances were there right until the end but we lacked the killer instinct. Then, to a degree, the later the game goes on it's on a knife edge. One moment can hurt you and that's what happened."