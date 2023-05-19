'Fornals name is going to be written into West Ham history forever'

Joe Rindl, BBC Sport

"His name is going to be written into West Ham history forever."

West Ham United captain Declan Rice was full of praise for Pablo Fornals, whose goal sealed his side's Europa Conference League semi-final win over AZ Alkmaar.

With the second leg goalless, and AZ trailing 2-1 on aggregate and pushing for an equaliser, Fornals finished off a counter with a late strike into the bottom corner to send West Ham into their first major European final since 1976.

It was his sixth goal of the season and only his second since 9 November, but it sparked joyous celebrations from the Hammers players, staff and supporters.

"He's not played as much as he wanted to this year but every time he has come on he has given everything for the badge, for the shirt," Rice told BT Sport after his side's 3-1 aggregate win.

Fornals has started 15 of West Ham's 36 Premier League matches this season, but when it counted, he won the ball back on the halfway line, knocked it through the legs of Jordy Clasie, and buried his shot into the net.

"To score that goal and put it through his legs to send West Ham into the final, his name is going to be written in West Ham history forever."

West Ham manager David Moyes echoed the praise of Fornals.

"He is a real team player," Moyes told BT Sport.

"I think if there was any player I wanted to score today, it would have been Pablo."