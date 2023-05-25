Celtic to face Bilbao in Forrest testimonial

Celtic will honour long-serving winger James Forrest with a testimonial match against Athletic Bilbao at Parkhead on 1 August.

The 31-year-old has been with Celtic for more than 20 years, joining the academy in 2002 and first-team squad in 2009.

He has won 11 league titles, five Scottish cups and five League Cups - a haul bettered only by Billy McNeill, Bobby Lennox and Scott Brown - and scored more than 100 goals for the club.

Celtic say Forrest has decided a "significant portion" of money raised from his testimonial game will go to two charities - the Kilbryde Hospice and Celtic Foundation.

The match will also form part of Spanish side Bilbao's 125th anniverary celebrations.

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou said: Celtic manager, Ange Postecoglou said: “James has been a hugely important figure to Celtic across so many years, contributing massively to such a sustained period of success for the club and he is really deserving of this great honour."