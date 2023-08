Celtic youngster Ben Summers has signed a new contract at the club, keeping him at Parkhead until 2026.

The 19-year-old was Celtic's academy player of the year in 2023, and made his first-team debut against Kilmarnock at the end of last season.

Summers was involved with the first-team in pre-season, but did not make Brendan Rodgers' squad for last week's league opener.