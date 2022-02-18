Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Quite simply, it means more.

Leeds United supporters explained to BBC Radio Leeds what the first visit of Manchester United in the top flight to a packed Elland Road for almost 20 years means to them.

Heidi, a seasoned campaigner who has followed the Whites for decades and can not even call her bitterest opponent by name, said: "That team from over the Pennines who I detest after all these years as soon as they come out onto the pitch. It means so much for us to be on the winning side."

Gareth, who has seen it all over the years, added. "It's massive for many reasons. There's always been that rivalry dating back to the 60s and part of the 70s when we were vying for honours. Then in 1990 when we came back up it was the first game I looked for. It was my first real experience of witnessing home and away against them. Pipping them for the title in '92 was the best footballing moment in my life. On Sunday it will not be for the faint hearted."

In the cheese wedge corner will be Adam. Nothing was stopping him taking his usual seat: "It's the one we want to juggle anything around to attend. To be able to sing louder than the Manchester United fans, to let their players know they've come to Elland Road. It's such along time since we've beaten them in the league. It's the one game you want to win more than any other."

Long-suffering Andrew can feel his reward is close. "For all the years we've traipsed up and down League One and Championship grounds there's always that belief that one day we'd get back to the Premier League and to this fixture at the home of the real passionate football fans."