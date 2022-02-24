Talking point: Chelsea should worry more about buying than selling

Will Faulks, Talk Chelsea, external

Chelsea's major concern last season was a lack of goals, and the Blues addressed that by spending big on Romelu Lukaku - an established player supposedly in his peak years, with plenty of experience and a great scoring record.

For just under £100m, a club needs to be getting major returns - but, so far, there's been nothing of the sort. In fact, the striker's most promising game was his debut against Arsenal. Since then he's looked worse rather than more comfortable.

The signing already looks like a massive mistake and another quite astonishing waste of money by a club gaining a reputation for similar errors. What makes it more painful in this case is how that cash was generated.

The purchase of Lukaku was funded by a slew of summer sales, mostly of former academy players. Tammy Abraham, Fikayo Tomori, Marc Guehi and Tino Livramento were among the departures. The fact Chelsea are able to develop such an array of talent is remarkable - but all that investment and time is wasted if the resulting profits are squandered.

This year, there is likely to be another wave of departures. Conor Gallagher, Armando Broja, Ethan Ampadu and Billy Gilmour are all on loan and will have to make decisions about their long-term futures.

Many of them will go on loan again, but every year there is a trickle of academy players who leave for good.

Once again, the Blues will have tens of millions to work with. Their challenge now is making their buying as productive as their selling.