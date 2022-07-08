A great start to pre-season
⏩ Off to a good start!#LUFC pic.twitter.com/RdrocQFTY2— Pascal Struijk (@StruijkPascal) July 7, 2022
👀 New faces in the crowd tonight! pic.twitter.com/6IJw91ubij— Leeds United (@LUFC) July 7, 2022
Enjoyed this one with our supporters tonight.— Robin Koch (@RobinKoch25) July 7, 2022
Let’s keep working. @LUFC pic.twitter.com/OfruDiHw8A
