Howe on Saint-Maximin, squad competition & atmosphere

Published

Eddie Howe has been speaking to the media before Newcastle host Brighton on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from the Magpies boss:

  • Allan Saint-Maximin faces a late fitness assessment ahead of Saturday's game. "We'll have to make a decision based on how he looks and how his injury status is after that training session," Howe added.

  • Howe says that there are no new injuries or updates otherwise.

  • On his manager of the month nomination: "I haven’t given it too much thought because my focus has been on this game but I will say that any type of accolade is a real statement for the staff and the players, not just one person."

  • He described the competition in the squad as "healthy" but added: "I wouldn't say we're absolutely there yet."

  • On the atmosphere at St James' Park, Howe said: "It’s hugely important. I can’t thank everybody enough. It’s incredible. That all plays a part."

