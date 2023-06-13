'Rangers agree fee for Atalanta's Lammers'

Rangers have agreed a £3.5m transfer fee with Atalanta to sign 26-year-old out-of-favour striker Sam Lammers. (Daily Record), external

Rangers are in talks with Cremonese as the Glasgow club pursue striker Cyriel Dessers, the Nigeria 28-year-old who could cost around £5m as his contract runs until 2027. (Football Insider), external

Rangers have put a £5m price tag on the head of Glen Kamara as the 27-year-old Finland midfielder gets set to head for the Ibrox exit door this summer amid European and English interest. (The Herald), external

Glen Kamara has hinted he has played his final game for Rangers, with the midfielder talking in the past tense about his time at Ibrox and refusing to comment on a possible summer move when interviewed at Finland's training camp. (Scottish Sun), external

Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford are plotting moves for Malik Tillman, who has been in talks with Rangers over making his loan move permanent, with Bayern Munich hoping to collect more than £5m for the 21-year-old United States midfielder. (Daily Mail), external

Rangers are set to announce the signing of 24-year-old Ecuador midfielder Jose Cifuentes, whose deal with Major Soccer League outfit Los Angeles ends in January, on a pre-contract agreement. (Football Insider), external

Josh Maja, the striker previously linked with Rangers, has become a free agent after a clause in his contract was triggered by Bordeaux's failure to gain promotion to Ligue 1, but the English 24-year-old is not currently at the top of the Ibrox club's shortlist. (Football Scotland), external

