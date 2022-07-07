'Celtic boss wants one or two more'

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou wants "one or two more" signings before the start of the season, with a central midfielder high on the agenda. (Daily Record), external

PSV Eindhoven are on course to win the race for Celtic target Vinicius Souza, with the Brazilian midfielder set to leave Lommel in Belgium after an impressive season on loan at Mechelen. (Daily Express), external

Celtic's pursuit of Vinicius Souza has taken a late twist as his agents denied he has agreed to join PSV, according to reports in the Netherlands. (Football Scotland), external

Read the rest of Thursday's Scottish gossip...