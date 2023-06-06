Celtic confirm Postecoglou's departure to Spurs

Celtic fans, the news you have all been dreading has been confirmed.

Manager Ange Postecoglou has left the club to join Tottenham Hotspur.

The Australian has signed a four-year deal at the Premier League club and replaces Antonio Conte, who exited Spurs in March.

Postecoglou won five domestic trophies out of a possible six at Celtic, clinching a treble just three days ago by winning the Scottish Cup at Hampden.

Spurs state that Postecoglou will officially start his role on 1 July and his coaching staff will be confirmed "in due course".

SNS

