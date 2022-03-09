Liverpool loss to Inter 'doesn't feel like a defeat'
Former Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana says the Reds played the game with Inter "in third gear" as Jurgen Klopp's side progressed to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.
Lautaro Martinez's goal won the game on the night but Liverpool's 2-0 victory in Milan three weeks ago was enough to see them through.
"I thought Liverpool were in total control in the first half," Lallana told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.
"Inter played well in pockets, but I thought Liverpool played the game in third gear.
"They saw the job out professionally after Alexis Sanchez was sent off."
It was Liverpool's first defeat at Anfield for a year and a day, but Lallana dismissed the significance of the result.
"It doesn't feel like a defeat," he said. "They were comfortable throughout, relatively dominant, and they went through.
"To be honest, I can't believe they haven't scored."
