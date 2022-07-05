Tyrell Malacia has promised Manchester United fans that he will give everything for his new club after making the move to Old Trafford from Feyenoord.

The 22-year-old completed a move for an initial £13m on Tuesday and in doing so became Erik ten Hag's first signing as manager.

Malacia told the club's official website:, external "It’s an incredible feeling to have joined Manchester United. This is a new chapter for me, a new league with new team-mates and a tremendous manager leading us.

"I know from playing against his teams in the Eredivisie, the qualities that he has and what he demands of his players.

"Whilst I know that I am still young and will continue to develop, I can promise the United fans that I will leave everything on the pitch every time I pull on the red shirt. I’ll always be thankful to Feyenoord for all they have given to me and my family.

"None of this would be possible if it wasn’t for them. Now I’m ready to focus on the future with United, and help my new club achieve success."

