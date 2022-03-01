Smith on injuries, FA Cup and balancing his squad
Dean Smith has been speaking to the media before Norwich travel to Anfield to face Liverpool in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday.
Here are the key lines from the Canaries boss:
Max Aarons and Brandon Williams are both doubts after picking up knocks against Southampton, while Ozan Kabak is also unlikely to play because of his shoulder injury.
Grant Hanley is suspended which is a "big blow".
Facing Liverpool at Anfield is "as tough as it gets" but Norwich will take confidence from their recent match against Jurgen Klopp's side.
Smith said the FA Cup draw hasn't been kind to his side with another away tie, but "we will relish the challenge".
On whether Saturday's Premier League game is more important, Smith said "this is the oldest competition in the world" and his side will try to go out and win.
He said there is a "balancing act" in not overworking his players, adding: "We’re lucky now that the competition allows five subs."
Smith said he is grateful for the fans making the journey: "The numbers they travel in is incredible and hopefully we can go and give them something to shout about."
On the Chelsea game potentially being brought forward, external from 19 March to 10 March, depending on progress in the FA Cup, Smith said: "It’s very rare that games get brought forward and the announcement was a bit of a surprise to all of us."