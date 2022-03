Oleksandr Zinchenko is set to play in Tuesday's FA Cup tie at Peterborough after being an unused substitute in Saturday's win over Everton.

Goalkeeper Zack Steffen is still unavailable with a shoulder problem.

Pep Guardiola other has almost a fully fit squad, with all players training this week, though he said some are carrying knocks.

