If you haven't already seen Leeds' opening fixtures for the 2023-24 season, check them out over here.

Their first game of September should be tasty as Sheffield Wednesday travel to Elland Road, with the return fixture at Hillsborough in March.

The Whites also have eye-catching games around Halloween as they host local rivals Huddersfield on Saturday, 28 October before travelling to fellow relegated side Leicester on Saturday, 4 November.

On Boxing Day, it's a short trip across the Pennines to Preston North End while Birmingham City are the visitors on New Year's Day.

Finally, when things get really serious late in the campaign, Leeds end with games against Middlesbrough (a), QPR (a) and Southampton (h).

