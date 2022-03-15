Although the title race remains in Manchester City's hands, Liverpool currently have more momentum, according to former Premier League striker Glenn Murray.

City's goalless draw at Crystal Palace on Monday means their lead at the top has been cut to four points, though City have played one game more than Liverpool and the two sides will meet each other at Etihad Stadium in April.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club, Murray said: "Obviously it’s in Manchester City’s hands at the moment.

"I just feel ever since Tottenham got that victory at the Etihad, I feel Liverpool have had the bit between their teeth and are savouring this moment. They’re enjoying the situation they’re in.

"Don’t forget this is a different Liverpool we are talking about. They’ve added Diaz, they’ve added Jota. They have got five forward players and the firepower at that football club now is incredible compared to the three they were so reliant upon in Firmino, Mane and Salah when they won the European Cup and the Premier League.

"It’s a scary prospect what they’ve got in reserve and they are going to use that in this run-in."

