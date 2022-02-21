Crystal Palace 0-1 Chelsea: Pick of the stats

Chelsea have won back-to-back Premier League games for the first time since October, when they won four in a row.

The Blues have kept 37 clean sheets in 70 matches in all competitions under Thomas Tuchel, more than any other Premier League side since the German’s first match in charge last January.

Crystal Palace have lost three consecutive home matches in the Premier League for the first time since July 2020, with the second match in that run coming against Chelsea.

This was the 22nd successive Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Chelsea not to be drawn – Chelsea have won 18 of those matches.